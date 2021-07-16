Broadcasting authority lists 26 licence fees defaulters

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) says it is facing an “arduous” task in collecting broadcast licence fees and has issued a list of twenty-six broadcasters who it says have failed to make this payment.
Among the list of noncompliant broadcasters issued by the GNBA yesterday are Atlantic Cable Television Inc., Bartica Communication Network Inc, CNS Inc, Linden Wireless Communications Network, National Communications Network Inc, National Media and Broadcasting Company (Kaieteur radio), HGPTV Inc, News Talk Radio Guyana Inc, and Rambarran Broadcasting Systems Inc. In a statement issued yesterday, the GNBA advised broadcasters to “make every effort” to be financially compliant with the authority.