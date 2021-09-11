Staff, pensioners locked out of NIS branch in Region Two

Workers and pensioners at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) branch office in Region Two were on Wednesday locked out of the facility because they were unvaccinated.

At least 10 staff members were unvaccinated and could not provide a negative PCR test result to guards in order to be allowed access.

When Stabroek News arrived at the branch office staff members and clients were standing outside of the compound. When asked why, they said they were locked out because they were totally against getting vaccinated.