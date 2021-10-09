Environmental Board hears appeal against EPA decision to exempt Le Ressouvenir cement warehouse from impact study

The Environmental Assessment Board on Thurs-day heard objections to the decision by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to not require an environmental impact assessment for the proposed Vista Trading and Logistics Guyana cement facility at Le Ressouvenir, on the East Coast of Demerara.

The hearing, which was held at the EPA’s head office in Ganges Street, Greater Georgetown, saw attorney Siand Dhurjon, who is representing Singer Guyana Inc. and Shahabudeen Ahmad, the sole appellant, arguing that facilitating such projects without the requirement of an environmental impact assessment has been a pattern of the EPA that should be stopped as citizens of the country will continue to be affected.

Vista Trading and Logistics Guyana Inc plans to construct the facility at Tract A2 Felicity and Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara. The company’s Managing Director, Vinoosh Dindyal, during the hearing told those present that the company is not a batch plant and has no plans to get into that industry. He informed that the company is a Guyanese-owned one that has its core business as material handling.