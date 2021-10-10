Takeaways from Environmental Assessment Board’s ‘public hearing’ on Vista Trading impact study waiver

The Environmental Assessment Board (EAB) is appointed by the Natural Resources Minister and comprises three persons. No qualifications or experience are listed in the Environmental Protection (EP) Act for EAB members. The EAB Commissioners for the 2021 calendar year are Mr Omkar Lochan (Chair, third year of service on the EAB), Ms Pradeepa Bholanauth, who heads the Low Carbon Development Strategy office at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Dr Garvin Cummings, Chief Hydrometeorological Officer. The EAB convenes as necessary, inter alia, to consider submitted appeals (section 11(3)) against waivers (section 11(2)) of the requirements in the Environmental Protection Act 1996 for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) by Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).