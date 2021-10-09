High oil output drives growth in mining and quarrying sector

Owing largely to higher output from petroleum, the mining and quarrying industries are estimated to have grown by 23.1 % in the first half of 2021, according to the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report.

“The mid-year growth was largely the result of higher output from the petroleum and other mining industries, given that unexpected contractions were recorded for gold and bauxite,” it said.

The report notes that at the time of Budget 2021, it was anticipated that in the oil and gas subsector the average production rate for the first half of the year would be approximately 114,100 barrels per day (BPD).