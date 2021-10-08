Trinidad man gunned down after alleged threats by woman

(Trinidad Guardian) Investigations are continuing into the murder of a WASA labourer in Sangre Grande yesterday. Mitchell Dolland reportedly received death threats from a woman just hours before he was killed.

According to police, Dolland, 33, of Robinson Lane, Sangre Grande, was at a construction site near Rose Avenue, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, around 10.50 am.

Dolland was there with a group of people reportedly working on a house he was building, when he was approached by two men dressed in blue-coloured coveralls, both armed with firearms.

The men opened fire and the group scattered.

However, the gunmen pursued Dolland and shot him several times.

The men then ran off and escaped.

Relatives said Dolland was threatened by someone he knew mere hours before his killing.

In fact, they said the individual came to the site where Dolland was working on the house and fired a gunshot.

They said he reported the incident to the Sangre Grande police. Relatives said if officers had taken his report seriously, he may have been alive.

Dolland was the father of two young children.

Police are now seeking to question a woman known to Dolland.