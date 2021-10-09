Retiree wants explanation for SWAT invasion of C’ville home

A 71-year-old retiree is calling on the Guyana Police Force to explain why members of the SWAT team with guns in hands stormed into to his apartment building two months ago, ransacked it and then left without an explanation.

Dr Cyril Kendall recently told the Stabroek News that the August 5 incident has left his 13-year-old son traumatised and he also believes that the ranks infected him with the COVID-19 virus.

“They were spitting and driveling all over the place with no masks on and I believe they infected me with the virus because I tested positive after,” the man said.