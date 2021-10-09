Three dead after Berbice bee attacks

Three Berbice residents were killed in separate bee attacks on Thursday and yesterday.
Dead are Sirpaul Hemraj, a ranger and former Chairman of the Black Bush Water Users Association, 61, of Lot 95 Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, Dorothy Adams, a housewife, 58, of Rotterdam Village, East Bank Berbice, and John Sutherland, a farmer, 57, of Eversham Village, Corentyne.
Hemraj’s wife, Savitri Hemraj, told Stabroek News that she was inform-ed just around 1.30 pm that her husband and some others were attacked by a swarm of bees yesterday.