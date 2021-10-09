Wallace questions players’ form ahead of T20 WC

Former West Indies opener Philo Wallace has expressed concern over the current form of several West Indies players ahead of the International Cricket Council’s T20 World Cup starting later this month.

Wallace, who was appearing as a guest on the Bajan radio programme on Tuesday said that he was concerned with the players’ performances during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I would really want to ask the panel if they are honestly watching the IPL. I am realizing some players are now coming down with some injuries, the weather is hot, when you look at some of our cricketers in the IPL, they are not featuring in those franchises, are they match ready when the bell rings on the 23rd of October?” he asked.