Teen crafter Miranda James has big dreams

Unlike her average peer, teenager Miranda James spends her free time crocheting, knitting, crafting and weaving hammocks in the comfort of her St Ignatius, Central Rupununi home. At only 14 years old, the artisan has already honed her skills well, having started when she was eight years old.

Among the crafts she creates are floor and table mats, clothing, earrings, dreamcatchers and hammocks. Miranda is the youngest of five children, but only she and one of her sisters have followed in their mother’s footsteps with regard to crocheting and weaving.

The teen has tailored her schedule in such a way that she focuses on school and chores during the day and on crafting at night. While she does admit she should be getting more rest, there are many times she is so engrossed in her knitting or crocheting that she can spend about eight hours on a piece of craft.