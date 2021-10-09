Clement Glasgow urges everyone to ‘Show Love’

Gospel singer/songwriter, Clement Glasgow will release a new single in the coming week. The Reggae song called “Show Love” is an inspiration for people to be kind and helpful to each other should the need arise.

Clement is also currently tying up loose ends for a video for the song, which he is slated to release before the month ends. The video will include snippets of people singing lines from the song as a way of encouragement to others to show love. The video also shows Clement helping a member on a basketball team get selected to play after he was being kept on the sidelines.

Showing love, he pointed out, can be done in many ways and he admonishes everyone to keep an eye out for persons they could be of some assistance to.