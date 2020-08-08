Linden singer drops fifth gospel single

Twenty-three-year-old Clement Samuel Glasgow is a talented Gospel singer-songwriter who dropped his fifth single, “I Will Follow” yesterday. A video of the song will be released next week.

“I Will Follow” is currently playing on YouTube, on his Facebook page, and is expected to hit Spotify and other online musical platforms soon.

The Reggae, Up-tempo genre artiste is also the singer and songwriter of “He Has A Plan”, “Greater Days” and “More Of You”. Clement also did “Praise Him Up”, which falls in the Soca Gospel genre.