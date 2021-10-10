In 2013, Offshore Leaks revealed the contents of 2.5 million files. In 2016, the Panama Papers showed the contents of 11.5 million files. In 2017 the Paradise Papers opened up for public scrutiny 13.4 million files. Two weeks ago, the Pandora Papers followed up these previous revelations by presenting to the public the contents of 11.9 million files. The data in the files in the most recent Pandora Papers exposures were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington DC, USA, comprising 600 journalists in 117 countries who examined files from 14 sources for months.