Strong support system vital to fight breast cancer — survivors say

The news of a breast cancer diagnosis can break the strongest woman but what makes the difference, apart from the treatment rendered, according to two survivors, is a positive outlook and family support.

These women are as different as they come but they are both mothers, have had mastectomies, are consumed by fear at times but still want to be outspoken on the issue in an effort to assist other women, even as they strengthen themselves by sharing their stories.

October is designated Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for Anjuli Beharry-Strand and Alicia Sugrim there could not be a better time to talk about the illness and encourage women to have themselves checked and if diagnosed, to roll up their sleeves and face the treatment regimen like bosses.