`…forgive me if I make a mistake’ Elaine’s cooking videos have opened up new world for her

Not having an education and enduring a lot of struggles in life, did not stop 58-year-old Elaine Persaud from overcoming them and using her cheerful character to share positivity via social media.

It started out with Persaud, of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, sharing live or recorded videos on Facebook of her cooking, to a small group of friends and relatives on her page.

Before she knew it her videos were going viral on the social media platform. Other people started following her and look forward to watching her videos.