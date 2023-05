Cleota Elaine Brathwaite recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.

To celebrate this milestone, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud visited Cleota at her residence to deliver a gift and to chat.

Cleota in very energetic spirits told the Minister that the secret to living that long is getting lots of water, sunshine and exercise.

She also told Minister that she worked at the Davis Memorial hospital for 25 years.