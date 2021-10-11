Over 1,000 turn up for oil and gas jobs -at GYSBI’s career fair

Over 1,000 persons have been interviewed over the last two days for 150 oil and gas jobs at the Guyana Shore Base Inc (GYSBI).

This is according to a release yesterday from the Ministry of Finance reporting on the career fairs put on over the last two days by GYSBI – Saturday at the Guyana National Stadium and yesterday at the Uitvlugt Community Centre ground, West Coast Demerara.

The release said that 750 persons attended the event at the stadium and another 320 persons were interviewed at Uitvlugt yesterday.