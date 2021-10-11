Police say `known character’ died after shootout on East Bank

The police force says that at about 2.50 am today, its ranks came under gunfire at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), during efforts to apprehend two male suspects.

The police returned fire fatally wounding one of the men who it identified as “known character Kevin Andries”, 34 years of Grove Housing Scheme, EBD.

In a statement today, the police said that ranks were on mobile patrol duty on the EBD, when they responded to a report received via the radio communications network in relation to a motor vehicle, bearing registration plate PVV 5380, with suspected stolen items. The suspect vehicle was subsequently seen in the Diamond area and was pursued by the ranks.

The statement said that the suspect vehicle sped away into an access street at Golden Grove, EBD, where two men exited, one of whom opened fire on the police. The police returned fire hitting one of them, who was later identified as Andries, to his body. The other man escaped while Andries was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed while receiving medical treatment.

A .32 spent shell was recovered by the police and motor vehicle PVV 5380 has been taken into police custody as the investigations continue.