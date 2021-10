Bus driver who died after police ‘confrontation’ was shot in buttocks

Kevin Andries, the bus driver who was fatally wounded earlier this week during a “shootout” with the police at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was shot once in his buttocks.

This is according to a post-mortem examination which was conducted on Wednesday by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

According to a police report, upon completion of the post-mortem, Dr. Singh opined that Andries died as a result of perforation of blood vessels in the groin area due to the gunshot injury.