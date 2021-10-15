Stabroek Block company partnering with UG on 18 scholarships

CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL), a partner in this country’s offshore Stabroek Block where at least 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent have been discovered is partnering with the University of Guyana (UG) for 18 scholarships valued at just over $4m.

CPGL is supporting the University of Guyana’s (UG) Institute for Energy Diplomacy (IED) to fund the scholarships for Professional Executive Energy Training that is currently being run by the IED. CPGL’s parent company is Chinese.

A joint release yesterday from UG and the company said that the initiative is part of UGIED’s aim to deliver energy upskilling in line with local content requirements and CPGL’s long-term commitment to help develop the technical capacity of Guyana and its people.