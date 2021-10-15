Police issue bulletin for man wanted over fraud

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for Kevon Lloyd Lagodou called Yusuf Ali Lagodou or Shaykh Yusuf Ali Ibn Lagodou, 28, who is wanted for questioning in connection with fraud.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Lagodou is asked to contact the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on 225-3079, 225-3084 or the nearest police station.

Police stated that Lagodou’s last known addresses are Lot 11 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Lot 222 Mon Repos, ECD.