Ranks of the Joint Services yesterday morning conducted a search at the Lusignan Prison during which a number of prohibited items were unearthed.

Police in a press release yesterday confirmed that the raid was conducted around 6.15am in the quarantine areas and dorms of the prison.

Among the items discovered were one cellular phone with battery, four cigarette lighters, a smoking utensil, six cigarettes, two fans and a quantity of razor blades.

The items found were seized.