Man in Linden fatal accident identified as Adrean Andries

The motorcyclist who died in the Linden accident on Sunday has been identified as Adrean Andries.

In separate statements on the accident, both the police and the Linden Mayor & Town Council gave Andries’ name as Adrian Andrews.

However, Stabroek News was reliably informed yesterday that at the time the statements were prepared, the incorrect identity was received leading to the miscommunication.

Twenty-three-year-old Andries was killed along the One Mile Public Road, Linden, after he collided with a lorry.

At the time of the accident Andries was riding a motorcycle (CK8951) when a M&TC Linden motor lorry (GWW9089), driven by Rawle Stanton collided with him.

According to the police, Stanton was proceeding west on the northern side of the One Mile Public Road when he stopped to pick up garbage. He then drove off and attempted to turn south across the road but ended up into the path of the motorcycle, which was proceeding east on the northern side of the said road.

As a result of the collision, the front of the motorcycle collided with the lorry, causing Andries to fall into a drain on the side of the road where he sustained head injuries.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was arrested and is assisting the police with the investigation.

The M&TC in a press release said in compliance with its protocols, an internal investigation was launched by the Linden Town Constabulary to determine the cause of the accident.