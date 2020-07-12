Cops awaiting legal advice on possible charge from Nonpareil fatal accident

Police are awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine whether charges should be laid in connection with the death of 24-year-old cyclist David Shepherd, who died after an accident along the Nonpareil public road almost two weeks ago.

Commander of Region 4 (C) and Assistant Commissioner of Police Royston Andries-Junor, in a telephone interview on Friday, confirmed to this newspaper that the investigation was completed and that the police were waiting on further advice from the DPP.

According to a Guyana Police Force brief, on July 2nd Shepherd was proceeding west while a minibus, with licence plate BXX 4563, was proceeding east along the same side of the public road.