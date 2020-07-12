Two foreign nationals arrested at Met-en-meerzorg after gun find

Two foreign nationals were taken into custody on Friday night after they were allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed revolver with matching rounds.

The police, in a press release, yesterday said that around 8.45pm, ranks were conducting a mobile patrol at Met-en-meerzorg, West Coast Demerara, when residents informed them of the “suspicious” behaviour of two men.

As a result, the police said the suspects were contacted and a search uncovered the unlicensed firearm and four live rounds in the custody of one of the men.

The men, who have been staying at Met-en-meerzorg and Cornelia Ida, were both arrested. The police said they are both residents of a neighbouring country.