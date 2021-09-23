Linden Town Council driver charged with causing death of biker

A driver with the Linden Mayor and Town Council was yesterday charged with causing the death of Adrean Andries, a motorcyclist, who died following a collision with a truck.

Stanton, of Lot 303 One Mile, Wismar, Linden, was arraigned virtually before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. He denied the charge which alleges that on September 12, at One Mile Public Road, Wismar, Linden, he drove motor lorry GWW 9089 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Adrean Andries.

He was also charged with driving while not being the holder of a valid driver’s licence at the time.