Baby who died with COVID had suffered rib injury prior to hospital admission

The five-month-old baby who died with COVID-19 last week had suffered a serious rib injury, relatives have disclosed.

Last Friday, the Ministry of Health said that a five-month-old baby girl from Region One who was infected with COVID-19 had succumbed to the virus.

According to the infant’s grandfather, Basil David, a few weeks ago, the mother left Moruca with her children to reside in Mahaica, separating from their father in the process.