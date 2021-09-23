Hope Estate man found dead on blood-soaked bed

A 33-year-old Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara man who left home to lime with friends on Tuesday afternoon never returned home. Instead, police found his motionless body yesterday morning on a blood-soaked bed.

The deceased has been identified as Pradesh Ramgobin also known as ‘Avinash’. The man’s death is said to have occurred between Tuesday 5pm and 9am yesterday.

Enquiries by the police revealed that on Tuesday afternoon, according to the deceased’s mother, Ramgobin, who was in the habit of imbibing on a daily basis left home to lime with friends.