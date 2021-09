Charged with murder of man found on bloodied bed

A 48-year-old man was remanded to prison on Tuesday after he was charged with the murder of Pradesh Ramgobin, the Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident, whose body was discovered on a bed one week ago.

Sahadeo Persaud, 48, of 328 Hope Estate, ECD, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until November 30.