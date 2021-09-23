Developers eying January sod turning for Maraiko Bay project

The developers of the planned Maraiko Bay luxury housing development project at Mahaica are eyeing the sod turning for January next year.

Director of Operations Sudama Ramalingum, a principal of Construction and Investment Management Group (CIMGRO), recently told Stabroek News that they have secured the requisite permits and are putting the necessary systems in place to get construction off the ground. And while he mentioned the possibility of a sod turning within two months’ time, he said they are gauging the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead are looking at a date in January.

Currently, he said, they are still engaged in developing the drainage infrastructure and road network in preparation for construction.