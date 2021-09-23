Essequibo businesses pledge support for teachers welfare programme

Several businesses in Pomeroon-Supenaam have signalled their intention to come on board with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to support the Teachers’ Wel-fare and Benefits Programme which was launched yesterday at the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School (ARMS).

One businessman, Hemant Takram, donated 80 hampers to headteachers across the Region. Takram, who is the owner of ‘Shawn Mini Mart’ said that he was compelled to assist teachers since he recognized the challenges they faced during the pandemic.

Teachers will be able to access special discounts at G & P Jaigobin, Imam Bacchus and Sons, Gauldin Super-market, Jones Supermarket, Green Variety Store, Double D hotel and Mall, Shawn’s Mini Mart, Takoor Persaud Hardware Store, Builders Hardware and General Supplies, Big Bird and Sons Trading, Jagdesh Duck Curry and Bar, Big Birds and Sons, Satro Pharmacy, Sankar’s Auto Sales, E-Networks, and Lilkat Ali and Sons. The MoE is also working to secure discounts for the teachers from the Speed Boat Associations.