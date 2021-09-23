Suspect in murder of Kaneville man escapes after firing at cop – police

The second suspect who is wanted in connection with the murder of Nelson Thomas, the miner who was stabbed to death during a robbery in Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) yesterday allegedly opened fire on a police rank on patrol duty before escaping.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum yesterday said that Sean Ceasar called “Ratty” managed to escape upon noticing a police patrol in Kaneville, EBD.

Reports are that the ranks were in the area around 10.30hrs when they saw Caesar walking in Kaneville Housing Scheme, EBD.