Murder suspect ‘Ratty’ surrenders to cops

Days after a wanted bulletin was issued for him, Seon Ceasar, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Nelson Thomas, the gold miner who was fatally stabbed last month, was yesterday handed over to the police by his lawyer.

Deputy Director of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit Stan Gouveia confirmed that Ceasar, called ‘Ratty,’ was taken into police custody yesterday afternoon.

According to Gouveia, Ceasar was taken to the Region 4B police headquarters by his lawyer.