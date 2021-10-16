Five more with COVID succumb

The Health Ministry on Friday reported five more COVID-19 fatalities along with some 108 new infections.

In a press release, the ministry stated that the country’s total number of deaths as a result of the virus has increased to 862 with the latest confirmed fatalities. The three men and two women ranged in age from 57 to 79, while one was fully vaccinated, another was partially vaccinated and the others were unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard revealed that the 108 new cases that were recorded were confirmed after some 2,181 new tests were done.

The dashboard also showed 3,734 active cases, while 31 persons were admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.