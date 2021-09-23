Authorities not considering further border closures to combat rise in COVID-19 cases – Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony says that the authorities here are not considering a total closure of Guyana’s borders in response to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and informed that they will continue to work towards having genetic sequencing done to identify variants.

Dr Anthony made this statement during his daily COVID-19 update where he noted that while the United States Centers for Disease Control has moved Guyana to its “Avoid Travel” list, a total closure is not on the cards. On Monday in a travel notice update, Guyana was moved to “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High” along with a number of other countries.

The notice stated that persons should avoid travel to Guyana and if they must travel, should ensure that they are fully vaccinated before doing so. The minister said that it is no secret that Guyana has seen an increase in cases recently and as such the authorities will continue to monitor the situation.