Authorities mulling review of COVID-19 travel protocols

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony on Monday stated that the country’s current COVID-19 travel protocols are being reviewed.

He made this disclosure during his COVID-19 update where he noted that there hasn’t been a high number of imported cases since the reopening of borders and air travel here. Anthony stated that the total number of imported cases that Guyana has reported remains at 53 and has been that way for some time now.

The current travel protocols state that persons desirous of entering Guyana are required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test. This PCR test must be no older than 72 hours and if persons’ tests are older they will be subjected to another test at the port of entry.