Youth jailed for two years after confessing to armed robberies

A youth was yesterday sentenced to four years behind bars after admitting to robbing two persons of gold jewellery and other items during two separate robberies in Albouystown, Georgetown.

Joshua Browne, 21, was sentenced to four years behind bars when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. He admitted to being in the company of others and armed with a gun, on June 11, when he robbed a man of four gold chains, a gold ring and a gold band. He also confessed that on August 13, at King Edward Street, Albouys-town, while being armed with a knife, he robbed Amira Ali of a shoulder bag valued $30,000, containing a cellphone valued $60,000 and $3,000 cash.