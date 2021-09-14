Cops pursuing two in murder of Kaneville man

The police are currently pursuing two suspects in connection with the murder of Nelson Thomas, the miner who was stabbed to death during a robbery last week in Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Contacted for an update on the investigation yesterday, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Stabroek News that while no arrest has yet been made, the police are actively pursuing two suspects.

Blanhum said one of the suspects is a juvenile while the other is a known character who goes by the alias ‘Ratty’.