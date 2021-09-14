Man denied bail on charge of escaping from lawful custody

Dwayne Samuel called Dwayne Scott, of Lot 87 East La Penitence, was denied bail last Friday after a City Court heard that he escaped from lawful custody.

Samuel appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on August 3rd, at East Ruimveldt while being in custody at the East Ruimveldt police station pending investigation, he escaped.

The court heard that he jumped through the window of the police station before he was re-arrested by police and later charged. The matter was ad-journed until November 5.