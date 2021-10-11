St Rose’s High School bids farewell to retiring Head

St Rose’s High School on Thursday bid its recently retired school Principal, Paula Hamilton (née Yearwood), goodbye after 24 years of service to the institution.
Hamilton was celebrated for her high matriculation rate while serving at the school during a small tribute and dinner event held at Park Rayne, on Thursday. Several past students, the current Principal (Ag) Rayon Tobin, both past and present members of the Board of Governors (BoG), teachers, Ministry of Education Chief Education Officer (CEO), Marcel Hutson, and other officials, family members and friends were in attendance. It was noted in a release from the school that Hamilton retired in August 2021.