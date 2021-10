Local bodybuilders, Nicholas Albert and Darius Ramsammy are set to represent Guyana at the International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IFBB) Santo Domingo Open later this month.

The event, which is set for the Dominican Republic on October 23-24, will see the duo joined by coach Videsh Sookram.

According to Sookram, the team will depart local shores on October 19 and return on October 25.