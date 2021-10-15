STEM Guyana: A game-changer in a challenging environment

As STEMGuyana enters its 5th year as a contributor to helping to fill “the Technology Education space in Guyana,” its founder, Guyanese-born Karen Abrams, believes that the organisation “is poised to make an even more significant contribution to mainstream education” in the period ahead. “Our goal is to work closely with the state-run education system to help improve educational outcomes for the country’s children.”

That ambition has already been preceded by STEMGuyana, during its presence here and working with several partners, it has trained two hundred (200) Stem Club Leaders and opened more than seventy (70) STEM Clubs across the country’s ten (10) administrative regions. “I honestly don’t believe that we could have asked more of ourselves,” Abrams told Stabroek Business.

Afterwards she pauses, allowing herself a generous intake of breath before speaking in measured tones about Team Guyana’s tenth place finish in the 2017 First Global robotics competition.