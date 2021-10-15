Strathspey businessman fatally stabbed during robbery

Strathspey, East Coast Demerara businessman, Ganesh Persaud, 21, died this afternoon after being fatally stabbed during a robbery.

The police in a statement this evening said that a suspect, 24, was intercepted with jewellery from Persaud in his possession. Another suspect was arrested in Supenaam Creek this evening.

The police said that Persaud was in his hardware store when he was confronted by the suspect. The suspect dealt Persaud a stab to the neck and relieved him of jewellery and cash. The police said that Persaud managed to exit the business place and was taken to the Dr Balwant Singh Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.

The fatal robbery occurred around 4.30 pm.