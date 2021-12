A former Berbice journalist who came from humble beginnings, and was raised to believe that a woman’s sole purpose is to be a housewife, has defeated the odds and was sworn in as an attorney-at-law last month.

It was a proud moment for Moonmattie Devi Seitaram, 32, when Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall of the Supreme Court in Georgetown admitted her to the Bar.

Her petition was presented by her mentor and best friend, Tuanna Hardy, who is also a Berbician.