Parliament to meet on Monday

Parliament is to meet on Monday, December 13th when the report of the Auditor General on the Public Accounts for the year 2020 will be presented along with a number of performance audit reports including one on the COVID-19 Pandemic Assistance Voucher Programme.

Monday’s session at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre from 10 am will come after a long break as parliament last met on August 9th.

Also to be tabled at the sitting by the Speaker of the National Assembly are the performance audit reports on the procurement, storage and distribution of COVID-19 supplies and the follow-up report on the review of the old age pension programme.