Pandit Deodat Persaud would make an excellent DCEO

Dear Editor,

I write to congratulate Pandit Deodat Persaud for his 16 years’ service to the Guyana Elections Commission and to the people of Guyana. Indeed, this milestone is significant as Mr. Persaud is currently seeking promotion to the top hierarchy of GECOM. I must state my absolute disappointment that despite being both qualified academically and experience wise, he did not make the cut to the top 2 for the post of Chief Election Officer. What was his fault: too impartial, too frank, too incorruptible?

This is an individual who would have reposed the much-needed confidence in GECOM, yet he was sidelined. It is my hope that the same does not obtain with the shortlisting for the post of Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO).

Once again, I would say he is very qualified and I am convinced that he will make an excellent DCEO, if given the opportunity.

In the USA and elsewhere, 16 years of service, an individual would be promoted to senior positions within the company. Companies crave such loyalty. It is time that Mr. Persaud get this much needed opportunity to continue to serve Guyana. I recall his excellent stint in the last Ethnic Relations Commission body.

My advice to Mr. Persaud remains the same. If this opportunity fills, please don’t continue to waste your time. You are young, talented, a man with vision, that shouldn’t be put on the backbench. It is a disappointment to all youths who look up to you as a role model. As such, I’m sure other countries have much need for your skillset.

Sincerely,

Suresh Sugrim

Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc.