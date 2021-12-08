Tobago shock

Dear Editor,

A wind of change blew in neighbouring Tobago on Monday sweeping out the ruling PNM party from government that has been an institution there uninterrupted for 21 years. Tobago has its own local government with its own budget of over US$500M annually over the last five years in addition to central government expenditure on the island.

The ruling party was swept away by a new political party that won two out of twelve seats in 2017, increasing it to 6 seats in January 2021, and at least twelve out of 15 last Monday. The party’s Tobago based leadership seemed to have lost touch with its base alienating itself with rank and file activists and supporters. One of the complaints on the island is that long-time activists were marginalized or completely ignored for new comer opportunists. Anti-incumbency was very strong – 21 years is a long time for a party to be in office. The PNM paid a heavy price with several of its leading candidates losing their seats.

When voters feel their leaders lose touch with them, they send a signal via the ballot. We saw such a message in Guyana in 2011, 2015, and 2020. Do leaders listen? Guyanese political leaders should learn from this latest experience in Tobago. Don’t alienate yourself from voters and or cozy yourself with opportunistic friends at the expense of the faithful and those who contribute to your success!

Yours faithfully,

Vishnu Bisram