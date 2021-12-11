I was intrigued by the US Ambassador’s statement regarding the private sector and corruption

Dear Editor,

I read with interest, the statement by the U.S Ambassador about having a strong anti-corruption stance. I was also very intrigued by her statement that the private sector must answer for corruption. The Ambassador is correct in stating that in picking a local partner, overseas investors must find persons with integrity, reputable and ethical. There are too many convenient partners in-waiting in some of the private sector organisations. Many of them are unscrupulous, have no ethics and are nothing but hustlers. Mind you, there are a few decent people in and around, but by and large, some organisations don’t enjoy the respect of the wider Private Sector. The American Ambassador is a diplomat and a good one at that. She could not have been clearer. Business people coming to Guyana must do their due diligence, make their checks and find persons of integrity to work with.

Sincerely,

C. Ramchand