Bills for local content, Natural Resources Fund changes for Parliament this week – Jagdeo

The long in the works local content bill and key amendments for the Natural Resources Fund (NRF) Act are due to be tabled this week when the National Assembly reconvenes, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has said.
During his keynote address at the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 132nd awards ceremony and gala last Thursday night said, Jagdeo said the bills would be tabled on Thursday, December 16 and outlined their proposed scope, which include reconfiguring the management of the fund.