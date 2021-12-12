Over 4,000 households to benefit from new US$6M Sheet Anchor water treatment plant

President Irfaan Ali, yesterday commissioned the Sheet Anchor Water Treatment Plant, which will supply purified water to 4,182 households between Good Bananen Land, East Canje, and Number 35 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The plan for the water plant was one that was designed and initiated under President Ali while he was Minister of Housing and Water in 2013 to 2014. Ali said that it was unfortunate that the facility has only now come into full operation as he stressed that the financing and design were both in place for the project when he was minister. “It tells a story that we must all learn—that there are certain aspects of development that we must not use as a political tool or place on a political agenda,” he said.